Higbee missed Wednesday's walkthrough due to an Achilles injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The Rams' passing attack has been dominated by rookie fifth-rounder Puka Nacua (oblique) with Cooper Kupp (hamstring) on IR to start the season, but Higbee has been a nice complementary piece with two games of 40-plus yards, including 71 yards during Monday's loss in Cincinnati. Unfortunately for Higbee, he's tending to an injury to one of the most-feared parts of one's body: the Achilles. As a result, his status should be monitored as the weekend approaches to get a sense of his potential to play (or not) Sunday at Indianapolis.