Higbee caught all five of his targets for 54 yards and three touchdowns in the Rams' 37-19 win over the Eagles on Sunday.
Higbee caught Jared Goff's first touchdown of the game from four yards out early in the first quarter. He then got open in the end zone just minutes into the second quarter before capping off his day with a 28-yard scamper down the left sideline where he went in untouched for the hat track before waving and bowing to the empty stadium. After a huge finish to the 2019 season, it seems Higbee has carried momentum into 2020, settling in as a top-three option in the Rams' passing game.
