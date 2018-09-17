Rams' Tyler Higbee: Hauls in first touchdown
Higbee played 64 of 72 offensive snaps and caught a three-yard touchdown pass during Sunday's 34-0 win over Arizona.
The third-year tight end failed to secure his other target, so while it was great to see Higbee find the end zone in Week 2, Sunday's touchdown stands as his only reception through the first two games of the season. He was still on the field for 64 offensive snaps compared to Gerald Everett's eight, so for the time being, Higbee's position atop the depth chart appears secure. Still, neither Los Angeles tight end profiles as a reliable fantasy option at this stage of the game.
