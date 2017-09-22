Rams' Tyler Higbee: Hauls in just one reception
Higbee played 61 of 67 offensive snaps and caught one of his three targets for four yards during Thursday's 41-39 win over San Francisco.
With Gerald Everett missing the majority of this week's practices because of a thigh contusion, Higbee received more playing time Thursday. The sophomore tight end has played 99 more offensive snaps than the rookie Everett, but Higbee has only three receptions for 21 yards through three games. Additionally, Higbee bobbled a would-be catch on a strong deep ball from quarterback Jared Goff. While it was just a single dropped pass, it could have gone a long way toward Higbee earning more looks from his quarterback and play-calling head coach Sean McVay.
