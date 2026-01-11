Higbee caught two passes (on three targets) for 45 yards during the Rams' 34-31 win over the Panthers during Saturday's NFC wild-card game.

Higbee brought in a 36-yard pass from Matthew Stafford midway through the second quarter to put the Rams in Panthers territory, leading to a 46-yard field goal from Harrison Mevis four plays later. Higbee played 39 of 76 offensive snaps (51.3 percent), which was second most among Rams tight ends behind Colby Parkinson (57 snaps), and the former finished third on the team in receiving yards behind Puka Nacua (111) and Davante Adams (72). Terrance Ferguson was inactive for the wild-card round due to a hamstring injury, so Higbee and Parkinson would operate as the Rams' top tight ends for the divisional round if Ferguson is not cleared to play.