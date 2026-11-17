Higbee caught three of four targets for 17 yards and a touchdown during the Rams' 34-6 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Higbee's third and final catch of Sunday's game came late in the second quarter, with the veteran tight end connecting with Matthew Stafford for a five-yard touchdown to give the Rams a 10-6 lead. It was the second touchdown of the season for Higbee, with his first taking place in Week 3 against the Broncos. He's been held to three catches or fewer in each of his last four games, although he's been on the field for at least 50 offensive snaps in three of those contests. The Rams are on a bye for Week 11, and Higbee's limited target share would take a hit if Davante Adams (hamstring) is activated from injured reserve ahead of Week 12 against the Packers on Wednesday, Nov. 25.