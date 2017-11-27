Higbee caught all three of his targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 26-20 win over New Orleans.

The bulk of Higbee's yardage came on a 38-yard reception where quarterback Jared Goff found the sophomore tight end in the clear. With just seven receptions for 83 yards and a single touchdown through four games since Los Angeles' Week 8 bye, Higbee offers very limited fantasy upside. It is worth noting that he's consistently played more offensive snaps and garnered more targets than rookie tight end Gerald Everett, though.