Rams' Tyler Higbee: Hauls in three passes in Week 12 win
Higbee caught all three of his targets for 48 yards during Sunday's 26-20 win over New Orleans.
The bulk of Higbee's yardage came on a 38-yard reception where quarterback Jared Goff found the sophomore tight end in the clear. With just seven receptions for 83 yards and a single touchdown through four games since Los Angeles' Week 8 bye, Higbee offers very limited fantasy upside. It is worth noting that he's consistently played more offensive snaps and garnered more targets than rookie tight end Gerald Everett, though.
