Rams' Tyler Higbee: Hauls in three passes
Higbee caught all three of his targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 33-0 win over Arizona.
The sophomore tight end was on the field for 54 of 80 offensive snaps during the blowout win, which was significantly more than fellow tight ends Derrick Carrier (22) and Gerald Everett (18). While Higbee has clearly positioned himself atop the depth chart, it hasn't translated into fantasy success yet. His 14 receptions for 179 yards aren't tilting the scales in the majority of settings.
More News
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Held to one catch for zero yards•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Leads team in receiving Sunday•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Grabs season-high three catches•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Hauls in just one reception•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Catchless in loss•
-
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Catches two passes in Week 1•
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...