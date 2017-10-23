Higbee caught all three of his targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 33-0 win over Arizona.

The sophomore tight end was on the field for 54 of 80 offensive snaps during the blowout win, which was significantly more than fellow tight ends Derrick Carrier (22) and Gerald Everett (18). While Higbee has clearly positioned himself atop the depth chart, it hasn't translated into fantasy success yet. His 14 receptions for 179 yards aren't tilting the scales in the majority of settings.