Rams' Tyler Higbee: Hauls in two receptions for 40 yards
Higbee caught two of four targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 45-35 loss to New Orleans.
The 40 receiving yards stand as a season-high mark for Higbee, and he once again played more offensive snaps (42) than Gerald Everett (18). The third-year tight end also showed impressive athleticism on his 33-yard reception in the first quarter. Still, without increased involvement in the offense, Higbee's an unreliable asset in most fantasy setups.
