Higbee caught three of four targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 17-9 win over the Giants.

Outside of Higbee's huge Week 2 showing that included three touchdowns, the fifth-year tight end has been held to just eight receptions for 101 yards across his other three games. Those numbers aren't moving the needle, and after a strong five-week stretch (43 receptions for 522 yards and two touchdowns) to conclude the 2019 campaign, his inconsistency to start this year should have fantasy managers concerned about relying on Higbee week in, week out.