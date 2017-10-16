Rams' Tyler Higbee: Held to one catch for zero yards
Higbee caught one pass for no gain on three targets in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jaguars.
After exploding for four catches and 98 yards against Seattle the previous week, Higbee came crashing all the way back down to earth in a game that saw Jared Goff attempt just 21 passes. Overall passing volume was part of the issue, but Higbee has proven to be unreliable even when Goff airs it out. The 2016 fourth-round pick already has three games this season with less than five receiving yards. He nonetheless figures to be a bit more active Week 7 against the Cardinals.
