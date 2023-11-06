Higbee failed to secure his only target during Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Packers.

Despite playing a typical 91 percent of the snaps on offense, the veteran tight end saw a season-low one target and failed to make a catch for the first time since Week 12 in 2022. Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reported after Sunday's game that coach Sean McVay said that Higbee has been "fighting through a lot of stuff, and is playing with something that restricts his hand on his right thumb." Higbee also appeared to injure his left hand during the game as well, which could help explain the steep downturn in performance. The Rams' bye in Week 10 couldn't come at a better time with Matthew Stafford (thumb) also on the mend, with Higbee looking to recover in time for a Week 11 conference showdown with the Seahawks.