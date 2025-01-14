Rams coach Sean McVay said after the Rams' wild-card win over Minnesota on Monday that Higbee is in the hospital and in stable condition due to the chest injury he suffered during the matchup, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

While McVay's update suggests Higbee's injury is more than minor, the coach also stated of the tight end, "I think he's going to be okay." At this point, it is unclear if Higbee will be able to suit up in next Sunday's divisional-round clash against the Eagles. If he's unable to play, the Rams would likely deploy a tight-end committee of Colby Parkinson, Hunter Long and Davis Allen. All three logged exactly 13 receiving yards (Allen and Long on one catch apiece and Parkinson on two) following Higbee's exit Monday.