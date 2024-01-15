Higbee failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 24-23 wild-card round loss to the Lions. He didn't return after getting injured in the fourth quarter, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Higbee stayed down after a Detroit defender dove at his legs. The team didn't have an immediate update on the tight end's injury, which occurred on the Rams' final drive, so it's unclear if Higbee would have returned had LA gotten another possession. The veteran tight end was also nursing a shoulder injury heading into Sunday's season-ending loss, but he'll now have plenty of time to recover before the 2024 season, for which Higbee remains under contract with the Rams.