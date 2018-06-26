Rams' Tyler Higbee: Impresses during offseason
Rams tight ends coach Shane Waldron said Higbee had a good offseason, Kristen Lago of the team's official website reports. "I think with Higbee going into his third year, he's got a really good grasp, has had a good offseason and worked hard like he always does," Waldron said. "He's really bought in and is doing everything the right way all the time - provides a good option as a tight end in all three phases of the game, whether the run game, the pass game, and in the pass protection."
Waldron also had good things to say about 2017 second-round pick Gerald Everett, who could challenge for a larger share of the workload in his second season. Rams tight ends accounted for only 49 catches and three touchdowns last season, with Higbee getting most of the snaps thanks to his solid work as a blocker. Everett offers more potential in the passing game, but he may have a tough time beating out Higbee for playing time in an offense based around Todd Gurley and an impressive trio of wideouts. The Rams often used Higbee as an extra blocker on pass plays last season, giving other players more time to get open.
