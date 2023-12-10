Higbee (neck) is listed as inactive Sunday at Baltimore, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Higbee emerged from last Sunday's win against the Browns with a neck stinger, which didn't allow him to practice during Week 14 prep. With his first absence of the season now imminent, Higbee will yield TE duties to some combination of Hunter Long, Davis Allen and Brycen Hopkins. Considering that trio has combined for four catches this year, quarterback Matthew Stafford instead may turn his focus to WRs Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua and RB Kyren Williams.