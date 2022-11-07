Higbee failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Buccaneers.
After a solid first five weeks of the season serving as the secondary receiving option to Cooper Kupp, the wheels have fallen off for Higbee since, with just three receptions for 22 yards in the past three games. Despite being on the field for nearly 80 percent of the team's offensive snaps, Higbee only managed a single target, a worrying trend after being peppered with 48 targets in Weeks 1-5. The Rams' Week 10 opponent, Arizona, just gave up a 5-96-0 line to Noah Fant in Week 9, and Higbee managed 61 yards on four receptions against them in Week 3, giving fantasy managers hope for a rebound for the slumping tight end.