Higbee played 35 snaps on offense during Sunday's 14-9 win against the Texans.

For the first time since a Week 9 contest against Green Bay in 2023, the veteran tight end was held without a catch, and failed to even see a target from Matthew Stafford. Higbee was on the field most out of the team's tight ends (35 of 60 snaps versus 29 for Colby Parkinson (shoulder) and 22 for Davis Allen), but Parkinson and Allen recorded catches and Allen scored what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in the third quarter. Even with Parkinson suffering a sprained AC joint in the win, it'll be hard to trust Higbee or Allen for fantasy purposes given the amount of attention Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Kyren Williams command for the offense; a Week 2 contest against a Titans defense that held the Broncos' tight ends in check last week doesn't bode well for a potential rebound, either.