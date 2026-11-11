Higbee caught one of five targets for 13 yards during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Commanders.

Higbee was held to just one catch for a second consecutive game, although his 13-yard grab set the Rams up on the Commanders' one yard line and led to a rushing touchdown by Blake Corum on the next play. Higbee has only four catches over his last three games, but he figures to play a larger role in the passing game for at least the next month while Puka Nacua (knee/toe) is on injured reserve. The Rams will hit the road for Week 10 against the Cardinals, whose defense has given up six touchdowns to opposing tight ends this season, which ranks 25th in the NFL.