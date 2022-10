Higbee caught one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 24-10 victory against the Panthers.

Higbee came into the contest with an ankle issue, and that may have contributed to his season lows in targets, receptions and yardage. The Rams go on bye next week, giving Higbee extra time to fully recover from the injury before he gets another chance to torch the 49ers in Week 8, after he put up a solid 10-73-0 line on a whopping 14 targets against them in Week 4.