Higbee caught his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 37-10 win over Atlanta.

The fourth-year Ram started against the Falcons, but he's clearly fallen well behind Gerald Everett as the No. 1 tight end option in the passing game. Everett received 10 targets Sunday, after all. As a result, Higbee's fantasy value projects to remain low, and he's difficult to start in the majority of fantasy settings.