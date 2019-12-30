Higbee caught eight of 12 targets for 84 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-24 win over Arizona.

With Sunday's big performance, Higbee recorded an impressive 43 receptions for 522 yards and two touchdowns over the final five weeks of the season. It's impossible to imagine his role diminishing significantly to start the 2020 campaign, and the breakout stretch definitely legitimizes Los Angeles signing him to a four-year, $31.03 million contract in September. However, fellow tight end Gerald Everett still looms and has flashed big-play potential himself, so there's potential he could cut into some of Higbee's target share.