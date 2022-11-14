Higbee caught all eight of his targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Cardinals.

With John Wolford getting the start in place of Matthew Stafford (concussion), Higbee produced his best numbers since he racked up 10 catches in Week 4 and led the Rams in receptions and receiving yards. An Arizona defense that's been vulnerable to tight ends all season was likely a large factor in Higbee's performance, but if Cooper Kupp (ankle) winds up missing more time after exiting Sunday's game in the fourth quarter, he could see a bigger role in the passing game again in Week 11 against the Saints.