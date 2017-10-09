Higbee gained 98 yards on four catches (eight targets) during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Higbee ran effectively down the seam in this one, breaking off a 35-yard gain and a coupe of other chunks to finish as his team's leading receiver. He came into the game with just six catches for 72 yards through the opening four games, but he displayed the ability to stretch the field from the tight end position against one of the top defenses in the league. Higbee may still be growing into his role, but he could emerge as a fantasy contributor if he continues to experience this type of usage. He will look to build on this performance next week agianst the Jaguars.