Head coach Sean McVay said that Higbee (chest) has been discharged from an Arizona hospital and is expected to play Sunday in the Rams' divisional-round matchup with the Eagles, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

With five catches for 58 yards on five targets in Monday's 27-9 win over the Vikings in the wild-card round, Higbee finished as the Rams' leading receiver, despite being forced out of the game before the end of the first half due to a chest injury. According to McVay, Higbee was "coughing up a little bit of blood" and was sent to the hospital as a result, but the tight end has seemingly avoided a serious injury. The Rams could still limit Higbee in practice to some extent this week, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to go for Sunday's game with few restrictions, if any.