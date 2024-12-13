Coach Sean McVay said Higbee (knee) is expected to make his season debut Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Jets, barring a setback in his recovery, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Higbee has been listed as a full participant on Rams injury reports the past two weeks, but the team opted not to activate him for Week 14 or 15. Los Angeles must do so by this coming Wednesday, or else he'll remain on the reserve/PUP list for the rest of the campaign. Higbee is in the final stages of his recovery from the ACL and MCL tears that he suffered in his right knee Jan. 14 in a playoff loss at Detroit.