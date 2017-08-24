Higbee is expected to start against the Chargers on Saturday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Higbee also started last week against Oakland, so the second-year tight end appears to be holding off rookie Gerald Everett for the time being. There is definitely some potential for Higbee to have a number of solid fantasy showings, but he's probably going to be an unreliable weekly option. Additionally, Everett is going to cut into some of Higbee's workload at some point, which caps the upside of both tight ends.