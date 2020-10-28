Higbee (hand) is listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
During Week 7 prep, Higbee didn't practice before putting in a limited showing Saturday, but that brief showing wasn't enough for him to get clearance to play against the Bears. According to coach Sean McVay, Higbee again was limited at Wednesday's walk-through, but the tight end remains day-to-day due to "a pretty gnarly hand contusion," per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. The bruise is "painful and affecting the mobility" of Higbee's hand, so his status should continue to be monitored as the weekend draws closer. Meanwhile, fellow TE Gerald Everett sat out Wednesday with an illness.