Higbee (hip) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

This marks Higbee's first on-field work since Week 4 prep, a span in which he sat out last Thursday's loss to the 49ers due to a hip injury. He'll have one more opportunity to get back to all activity Friday, or else risk entering the weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's game at Baltimore. Colby Parkinson (concussion) also was limited Thursday, leaving the Rams with Davis Allen and Terrance Ferguson as their healthy tight ends at the moment.