Higbee (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

After being limited last Thursday due to a hip injury and following it up with a DNP on Friday, Higbee entered the weekend as questionable. He was active Sunday against the Colts and paced Rams tight ends with a 55 percent snap share, ahead of Davis Allen's 29 percent and Colby Parkinson's 28 percent. Overall, Higbee gathered in two of five targets for 25 yards, with Parkinson (2-17-0 on two targets) and Allen (1-0-0 on one target) not far behind him in terms of production. With another DNP under his belt to begin Week 5 prep, Higbee's status bears monitoring ahead of Thursday's game versus the 49ers.