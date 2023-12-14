Higbee (neck) practiced in full Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Higbee sat out this past Sunday at Baltimore due to a neck stinger, which kept him out of drills during Week 14 prep. This time around, he logged a limited jog-through Wednesday before returning to an uncapped session one day later. With his status cleared up for Week 15 action, Higbee will seek his third touchdown of the season Sunday against a Commanders defense that has given up the ninth-most TDs (five) to opposing tight ends in 13 games this season.