Higbee (knee) caught one of two targets for an 11-yard touchdown in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Jets.

Higbee's first catch of the season was an important one, as he scored to break a 9-9 tie with 10:11 left in the fourth quarter. He was making his season debut after tearing his right ACL in January. The veteran tight end was an above-average pass catcher at his position prior to the injury, but Higbee will likely be limited to a situational role for the remainder of the regular season. Up next for Higbee is a Week 17 home game against the Cardinals.