Higbee has been one of the Rams' standout performers at training camp, Rich Hammond of The Orange County Register reports.

A 16-game starter last year, Higbee was limited to 25 catches and 45 targets on 735 offensive snaps, as all the playing time didn't actually translate to running a high number of routes. He was sometimes used as an extra blocker on pass plays and at other times came off the field in favor of Gerald Everett (shoulder) on passing downs. Higbee reportedly is making a case for a bigger pass-catching role this season, but he still seems likely to share targets with Everett in an offense based around RB Todd Gurley and a trio of impressive wide receivers (Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp). Any potential for a breakout depends on Higbee converting an unusually high percentage of his targets into touchdowns.