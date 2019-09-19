Play

Higbee (chest) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

With Higbee having sat out the Rams' first two practices of the week, Bonsignore speculates that the tight end's status for Sunday's contest against the Browns could come down to a game-time call. The Rams will see what Higbee is able to do during their final practice session Friday before offering an update on his outlook for Week 3.

