Higbee played 34 of 48 offensive snaps but wasn't targeted during Sunday's 43-35 loss to Philadelphia.

After a respectable showing in Week 12 (three receptions for 48 yards) against New Orleans, Higbee has only been targeted twice the past two games. He remains atop the depth chart, but rookie tight end Gerald Everett has been more involved in the passing attack, including catching a touchdown last week against Arizona. While the changing of the guard might not fully happen over the final weeks of the 2017 campaign, the writing is on the wall that Everett will likely leapfrog Higbee for good next season.