Higbee could miss time with a lung issue, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Higbee's exit from Sunday's game against the Saints was initially attributed to a chest injury, but after he was brought the hospital as a precaution, it was determined that he had injured his lung. Though the report notes that the issue caused the tight end to cough up blood, Higbee's absence is not expected to be a long one. For any length of time he misses, Gerald Everett would be in line for added snaps.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories