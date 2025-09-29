Higbee (hip) secured two of five targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 27-20 win against the Colts.

The hip injury Higbee suffered on Thursday didn't seem to bother the Rams' top tight end, as the veteran enjoyed a season high in targets while seeing his typical usage among the Rams triumvirate of tight ends. Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen combined for just three catches for 17 yards on their three targets, leaving Higbee as the top option at tight end for the Rams. That role still doesn't translate to much from a fantasy perspective, although a 49ers defense that allowed rookie Brenton Strange and former Ram Hunter Long to combine for a solid 9-68-1 line is next up for the Rams on a short week.