Higbee secured his only target for a season-long, 36-yard reception during Sunday's 48-32 win over San Francisco.

Despite starting Sunday's game, Higbee played fewer snaps than fellow tight end Gerald Everett for the second consecutive week. There appears to be a changing of the guard at the position with Everett carving out a larger and more consistent role in the passing attack over the second half of the season. However, Higbee's blocking prowess will keep him on the field, and he is a capable receiver. It's just unlikely he makes a significant fantasy splash in the postseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories