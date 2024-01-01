Higbee dislocated his left shoulder in Sunday's Week 17 win over the Giants and will be evaluated this week, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

It's unclear when Higbee suffered the injury Sunday, as he played 94 percent of the Rams' offensive snaps and finished with a season-high six catches for 62 yards. The Rams clinched a wild-card berth with their victory against New York, so the team may opt to limit or hold out its starters, including Higbee, against San Francisco this Sunday. If Higbee does sit out, Davis Allen could step into a starting role.