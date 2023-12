Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Higbee (neck) may be able to return for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Prior to being inactive Sunday in Baltimore, Higbee wasn't able to practice due to the stinger that he suffered during a Week 13 win versus the Browns. The Rams will post their first injury report of Week 15 on Wednesday, which will reveal whether or not he avoids a DNP.