The Rams spent a second-round pick on TE Terrance Ferguson, who some scouts have compared to Higbee, per Tyler Greenawalt of Rams Wire.

The comparison makes sense if talking about Higbee as a draft prospect back in 2016, at which point he was carrying 249 pounds on a 6-foot-6 frame and mostly valued for pass-catching potential. It doesn't fit as well when discussing the current version of Higbee, listed at 255 pounds and valued for versatility. He's proven capable of taking on significant receiving workloads when needed, including during last season's playoffs, but it's never been something that coach Sean McVay prefers to do. With Ferguson competing for TE snaps and Davante Adams a probable upgrade on Cooper Kupp at wide receiver, Higbee appears unlikely to draw more than four or five targets per game, if that, in 2025. His bet shot at fantasy value would entail Adams or Puka Nacua missing time while Ferguson fails to earn a role.