Higbee caught three of his four targets for 46 yards during the 34-11 wild-card round victory over Arizona on Monday.

There's been a reliable fantasy floor with Higbee over the past five games, as he's topped 40 receiving yards in each to the tune of 25 receptions for 259 yards and two touchdowns. The two scores came during the Week 18 loss to San Francisco, which was his best showing of the season and highlight his upside. Unfortunately, Higbee has provided floor numbers far more frequently than ceiling, though. He should probably be viewed as a mid-tier option at tight end against the Buccaneers this week.