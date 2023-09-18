Higbee secured three of seven targets for 12 yards during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers.

Despite the generous amount of targets the veteran received, Higbee was unable to do much with them, with his largest gain going for just six yards. It was encouraging, however, to see the Rams stalwart tight end still have seven targets with Puka Nacua (20 targets), Tutu Atwell (nine targets) and Kyren Williams (10 targets) all earning massive chunks of Matthew Stafford's attention as well. Higbee will look to be more productive in Week 3 against a Bengals defense that just allowed Mark Andrews to accumulate 45 yards and a touchdown during their Week 2 matchup.