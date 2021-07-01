Higbee was sidelined for the Rams' offseason program, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com.

With no report of an injury, it's possible Higbee simply chose not to participate. He did deal with hand and elbow injuries last season, but he was still able to play in 15 regular-season games and both of the Rams' playoff contests. There's an opportunity for Higbee to see more snaps and targets after Gerald Everett signed with the Seahawks in March, though 2020 fourth-round pick Brycen Hopkins and 2021 fourth-rounder Jacob Harris could challenge for some playing time in passing situations. Higbee caught more than 70 percent of his targets each of the past three seasons, and his impressive efficiency should continue with the Rams upgrading from Jared Goff to Matthew Stafford under center.