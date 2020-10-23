Higbee (hand) won't participate in Friday's practice, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Higbee's back-to-back absences to begin the practice week would normally be cause for concern, but Rams head coach Sean McVay downplayed the situation, saying that he expects the tight end to be good to go for Monday's game against the Bears, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Before deciding whether Higbee carries a designation into the Week 7 contest, the Rams will wait and see what he's able to do in their final practice of the week Saturday. Since his big three-touchdown outburst Week 2, Higbee has disappointed with 10 receptions for 128 yards and no trips to the end zone over the subsequent four games.