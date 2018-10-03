Rams' Tyler Higbee: Misses practice
Higbee (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Higbee fought through a knee injury in Thursday's 38-31 win over the Vikings, but he hasn't been able to practice since. A Week 5 absence would free up more snaps for Gerald Everett in a Rams offense that rarely uses its tight ends in the passing game.
