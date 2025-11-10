Higbee secured all three targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 42-26 win against the 49ers.

If you could stitch together all the tight ends for the Rams into one amalgamation of a tight end, their stat line would be quite respectable; in this week's contest against San Francisco, for example, they would've put up a 10-114-2 line on 14 targets. That line is split into four from week to week, however, making it nearly impossible to rely on any one individual Rams' tight end for fantasy purposes. Higbee has seen at least three targets in each of his last five games, but hasn't recorded more than 40 yards in any game this season, making him touchdown dependent in order to have a relevant outcome for fantasy. The Seahawks are up next in a divisional showdown in Week 11, and they did just allow Trey McBride to put up a 9-127-1 line against them, albeit in a blowout.