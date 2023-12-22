Higbee secured all three targets for 30 yards during Thursday's 30-22 victory against the Saints.

Although the Rams' offense has been humming along in recent weeks, the veteran tight end's production has remained stagnant, with a meager amount of targets compared to the wideouts and fairly mediocre receiving stats overall. Of Matthew Stafford's 34 passing attempts against the Saints, 31 were targeted to the receiving trio of Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson, while Higbee was the only other player on the team to earn any targets at all. The Giants, who have been fairly stingy against tight ends, are up next for the suddenly surging Rams in Week 17.