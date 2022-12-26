Higbee produced nine receptions on 11 targets for 94 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 51-14 win over the Broncos.

Higbee followed up his first touchdown of the season last week with a two-score effort in Week 16. The veteran tight end has quickly developed a strong rapport with new starter Baker Mayfield, combining for 121 yards and three scores in the two games the latter has started. With the Rams lacking playmakers on the outside, Higbee should continue to be a focal point of the passing attack against the Chargers on Sunday.