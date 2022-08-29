Higbee didn't play in Saturday's preseason contest in Cincinnati.
Higbee's return from an MCL sprain suffered during the NFC Championship game will come with no playing time during the trio of preseason games, during which Kendall Blanton was surprisingly waived. The Rams may go into the season with just two tight ends, as only Brycen Hopkins seems like a lock for a roster spot with cut day looming on Tuesday, so Higbee's heavy volume of work from his previous few seasons should remain consistent. Higbee's first season with Matthew Stafford as his quarterback saw him record 61 catches (on 85 targets) for 560 yards and five touchdowns, and a similar level of production should be expected from the tight end, although his red zone production could take a hit with the big-bodied Allen Robinson taking over as the No. 2 wide receiver.